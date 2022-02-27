Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 8,701.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

