Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

