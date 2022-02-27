Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $25.64 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

