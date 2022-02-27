Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 262 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 816,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000.

FMB opened at $54.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

