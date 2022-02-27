PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

