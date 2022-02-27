Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The stock traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$42.68, with a volume of 1275479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.84.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.03.

The company has a market cap of C$23.35 billion and a PE ratio of -113.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

