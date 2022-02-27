Pendle Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and $639,750.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars.

