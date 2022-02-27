Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Penumbra worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,236,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of PEN opened at $222.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.