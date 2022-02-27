Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.75. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $893.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.