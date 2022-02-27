Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday.

PRDO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 676,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

