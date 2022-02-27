Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,559. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.