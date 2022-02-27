Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

