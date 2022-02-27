Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 711 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,079,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.43 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.