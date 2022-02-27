Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average is $233.49. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

