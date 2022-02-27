Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

