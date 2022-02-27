Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $210,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

