Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.