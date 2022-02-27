Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

