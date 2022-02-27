Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £191.29 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.