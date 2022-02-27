Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £191.29 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($133,278.93).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

