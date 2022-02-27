Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

