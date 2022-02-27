PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.91

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.91 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 959171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 78,101 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

