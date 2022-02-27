Piper Sandler Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

