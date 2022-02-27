Piper Sandler Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $7.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $72,228.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

