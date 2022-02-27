Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.84 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

