Piper Sandler Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $228.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $390.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

