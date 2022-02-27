Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $196.77 million and approximately $552,508.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00270844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00085908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004730 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,515,318 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.