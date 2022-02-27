Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.98 and traded as high as C$12.59. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 63,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$404.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

