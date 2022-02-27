PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. PJT Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 385,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,888. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.