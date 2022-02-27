Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 607,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 342,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after buying an additional 197,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.