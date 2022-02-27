Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.

PLNT opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.