Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.51 EPS.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 131,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.