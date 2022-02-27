Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.51 EPS.
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 131,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
