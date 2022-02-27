Playcent Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,204.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $878,421.29 and $32,204.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

