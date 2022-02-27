PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $276.04 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

