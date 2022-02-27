Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after buying an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after buying an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.