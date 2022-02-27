PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Holdings Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

