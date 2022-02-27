Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Post by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.