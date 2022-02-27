PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

