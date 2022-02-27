Precigen (PGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Precigen by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 191,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.