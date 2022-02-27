Precigen (PGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Precigen by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 191,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
