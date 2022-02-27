Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
PINC stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.
PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.
In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier (PINC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.