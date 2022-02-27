Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

PINC stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

