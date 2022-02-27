PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

