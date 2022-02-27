PROG (NYSE:PRG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE PRG opened at $31.53 on Thursday. PROG has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

