Project TXA Market Cap Reaches $5.60 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $327,262.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.30 or 0.06891590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.66 or 0.99788927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

