ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 3,495,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,748,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 143,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.