Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $517.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.04. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

