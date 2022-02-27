Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 375 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.36 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

