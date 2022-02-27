Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 513 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $6,580,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $485.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.00 and its 200 day moving average is $499.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

