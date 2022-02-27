PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.44.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

