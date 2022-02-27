Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. Puma has a 1 year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

