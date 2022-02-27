Pundi X[new] Market Cap Reaches $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.56 or 0.06943825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,558.31 or 0.99786676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

