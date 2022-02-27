Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreased by B. Riley

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $467.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.